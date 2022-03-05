RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 430,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in RPT Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 96.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.