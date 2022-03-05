RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $39,341.81 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $39,341.81 or 0.99591309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and $24,019.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001766 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

