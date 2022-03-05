Rubic Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $18.31 million and $540,994.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.70 or 0.06667464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,576.98 or 0.99927346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Buying and Selling Rubic

