Ruler Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

