Rune Market Capitalization Reaches $1.40 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $103.78 or 0.00263164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $209.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

