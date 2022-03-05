RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RYB Education stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 63,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,632. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. RYB Education had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

RYB Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.