Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.36

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.36 and traded as low as $25.35. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 8,899 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

