Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 141,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,239. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.21. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 348.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 203.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 396,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital (Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.