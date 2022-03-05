Safe (SAFE) Trading 11.4% Higher This Week

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $11.98 or 0.00030618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $249.53 million and approximately $167,785.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

