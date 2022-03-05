SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.92 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $8.92 million and $10,039.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,533.19 or 0.99816769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00076840 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00227664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00140699 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.00277336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00030753 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

