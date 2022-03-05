SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 60% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $298.14 million and approximately $55,850.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.70 or 0.06667464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,576.98 or 0.99927346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

