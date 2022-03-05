Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

