Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Sage Therapeutics worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.