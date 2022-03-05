Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.01

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.01 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.06). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($1.02), with a volume of 46,227 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.
About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)
