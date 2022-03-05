Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. Sands China has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

