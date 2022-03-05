Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.95

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.95 and traded as high as C$31.56. Saputo shares last traded at C$31.31, with a volume of 387,574 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.95. The company has a market cap of C$13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 38.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,276,893.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

