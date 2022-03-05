Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,725.0 days.

SHLAF remained flat at $$219.55 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.90. Schindler has a 12-month low of $219.55 and a 12-month high of $329.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHLAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

