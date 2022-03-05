Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SBGSY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 390,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.