Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 553.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $130,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,984. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

