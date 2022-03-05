Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 531.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $119,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 18,957,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,210. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.