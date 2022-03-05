Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 527.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736,348 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.34% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $303,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. 894,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,435. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74.

