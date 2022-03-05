Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Boosted by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 550.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $244,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,083,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

