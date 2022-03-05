Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

SAIC traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 608,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.