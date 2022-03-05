Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

SAIC traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 608,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.