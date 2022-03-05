Scorum Coins (SCR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,955.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $714,843.52 and approximately $1,955.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.92 or 0.06711815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,398.92 or 0.99942035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.