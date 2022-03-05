ScPrime Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $31.51 million and approximately $66,602.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,166,050 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

