SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.14

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.20. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,465,793 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEAC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.10.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

