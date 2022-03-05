Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 292.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBCF. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after acquiring an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 158,246 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.75 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

