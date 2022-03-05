Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

LIN opened at $281.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.17 and a 200 day moving average of $317.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

