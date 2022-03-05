Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.64.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.16 and a fifty-two week high of $472.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

