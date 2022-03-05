Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

ATO stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $116.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

