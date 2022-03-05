SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.