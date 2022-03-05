Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Select Medical worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 802,471 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Select Medical by 829.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 518,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Select Medical by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after buying an additional 457,418 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 258,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Select Medical stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

