SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading Down 1.6%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.09. 53,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 128,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

SLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

