Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Shares Up 4.1%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $647.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.
About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)
