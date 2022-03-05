Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.