Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,817.43

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,817.43 ($37.80) and traded as high as GBX 2,905 ($38.98). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,873 ($38.55), with a volume of 670,513 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SVT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($34.89) to GBX 2,675 ($35.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The company has a market capitalization of £7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,875.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,817.43.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($37.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($66,981.66).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

