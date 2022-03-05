Shadows Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $285,108.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00104135 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

