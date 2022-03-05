ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,388,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,181,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 39.8% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,143,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after purchasing an additional 363,481 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,597,000 after purchasing an additional 318,008 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,459,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,438,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 2,009,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,460. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

