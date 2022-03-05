Sharder Price Tops $0.0026 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $731,750.65 and $60,336.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00035601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00104395 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars.

