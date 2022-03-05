Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 84,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $26.71.
About Shenzhou International Group
