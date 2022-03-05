Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 84,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,761. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

About Shenzhou International Group (Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.