Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SHERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,595. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.