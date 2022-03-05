SHIELD (XSH) One Day Volume Hits $8.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $101,003.95 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,379.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.46 or 0.06758443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.00744507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00070837 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00413092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00295646 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

