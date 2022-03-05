SHIELD (XSH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $101,003.95 and approximately $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,379.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.46 or 0.06758443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.15 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.00744507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00070837 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00413092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00295646 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

