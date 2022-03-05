Shopping (SPI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $565,682.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Shopping has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $565,682.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.89 or 0.00020037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.28 or 0.06728870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,455.78 or 1.00175571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,605 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.