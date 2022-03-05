Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Declines By 33.4%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 975,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $0.36 on Friday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

