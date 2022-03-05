Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Expands By 59.6%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the January 31st total of 495,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Alfa has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

