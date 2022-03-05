Short Interest in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Expands By 51.4%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 187,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:ALF opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Alfi has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Get Alfi alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alfi during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alfi by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alfi during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alfi during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alfi in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.