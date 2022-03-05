Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Expands By 46.3%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXBLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brambles in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Brambles alerts:

Shares of BXBLY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,685. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

About Brambles (Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.