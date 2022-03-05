Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Expands By 57.8%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the January 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of BTI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
