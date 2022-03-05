Short Interest in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU) Drops By 31.3%

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BPACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

